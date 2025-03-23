Max Abmas News: Leads second unit in win

Abmas logged 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Abmas led the second unit in points in the win, though he struggled with efficiency while putting up a game-high eight shot attempts from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has scored in double figures in nine consecutive contests, and he's averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers across 26.0 minutes per game in 48 G League outings.