Max Abmas News: Lights it up from long range

Abmas amassed 33 points (12-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 137-126 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

The 33 points were a season high for Abmas, who also tied a season best in triples. The 24-year-old swingman has been a hit-or-miss scorer over his last six games, a string of six consecutive starts, as Abmas has hit for at least 24 points in three contests but failed to crack the 15-point marker in the other three.