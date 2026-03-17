Max Abmas News: Matches season high in points

Abmas ended with 33 points (10-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 132-106 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Abmas tied a season high in scoring Monday, submitting a game-high total in the process. Over his last 10 G League contests, the swingman is averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.