Max Abmas News: Outstanding off bench in G League

Abmas registered 28 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and two rebounds over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 117-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Abmas' eight dimes were a game high and his most in a G League contest since Dec. 27 against the Indiana Mad Ants (10), and he finished as the co-leader in points with teammate Dane Goodwin. Across his last five G League games, Abmas has averaged 14.6 points on 53.3 percent shooting (including 46.9 percent from three on 6.4 3PA/G), 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 21.9 minutes per contest.