Max Abmas News: Paces Salt Lake City in loss
Abmas recorded 32 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Austin Spurs in the G League Western Conference Semifinals.
Abmas finished as the Stars' leading scorer while coming off the bench, though he struggled with efficiency from three-point range in the loss. The 24-year-old finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 26.0 minutes per game in 50 outings.
Max Abmas
Free Agent
