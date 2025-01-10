Max Abmas News: Productive versus Iowa

Abmas tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 28 minutes Thursday during Salt Lake City's 133-124 G League win over Iowa.

Abmas had a productive outing versus the Wolves. Not only did he score at least 20 points for the fourth time this season, but he shot an efficient 61.5 percent from the field. He is now averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 22 games played this season.