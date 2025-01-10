Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Abmas headshot

Max Abmas News: Productive versus Iowa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 8:26am

Abmas tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 28 minutes Thursday during Salt Lake City's 133-124 G League win over Iowa.

Abmas had a productive outing versus the Wolves. Not only did he score at least 20 points for the fourth time this season, but he shot an efficient 61.5 percent from the field. He is now averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 22 games played this season.

Max Abmas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now