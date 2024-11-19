Max Abmas News: Team-high 24 points

Abmas posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Abmas was just 11-for-37 from the field and 1-for-20 from deep coming into the game, so while it wasn't an overly efficient shooting performance, it was definitely a step in the right direction. He's still shooting only 35.7 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from deep through his first four G League appearances.