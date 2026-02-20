Max Christie Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Christie (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Minnesota.
Christie was initially listed as questionable for this contest, but it looks as though the Mavericks will play it safe. With Christie likely to sit, Klay Thompson and Tyus Jones could be more involved for the Mavericks.
