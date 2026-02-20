Max Christie headshot

Max Christie Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:16am

Christie (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Minnesota.

Christie was initially listed as questionable for this contest, but it looks as though the Mavericks will play it safe. With Christie likely to sit, Klay Thompson and Tyus Jones could be more involved for the Mavericks.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
