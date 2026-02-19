Max Christie Injury: Iffy for Friday
Christie is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.
According to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Christie sustained the ankle injury when he landed on a teammate's foot in Thursday's practice. He's now in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 15. If the fourth-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson would likely see increased burn against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 127 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2822 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players27 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1436 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More