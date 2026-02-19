Max Christie headshot

Max Christie Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 3:01pm

Christie is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

According to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Christie sustained the ankle injury when he landed on a teammate's foot in Thursday's practice. He's now in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 15. If the fourth-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson would likely see increased burn against Minnesota.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
