Max Christie Injury: Iffy for Friday

Christie is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

According to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Christie sustained the ankle injury when he landed on a teammate's foot in Thursday's practice. He's now in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 15. If the fourth-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson would likely see increased burn against Minnesota.