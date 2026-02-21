Max Christie Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Christie (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Christie was held out of Friday's loss to Minnesota after spraining his left ankle in Thursday's practice, though the questionable tag suggests he's day-to-day. If the sharpshooter remains sidelined for a second straight game, Klay Thompson, Tyus Jones and AJ Johnson would be candidates for increased playing time.
