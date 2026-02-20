Max Christie headshot

Max Christie Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Christie (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Christie sprained his left ankle in Thursday's practice and won't suit up Friday. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Indiana. With the 23-year-old swingman sidelined, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time, while AJ Johnson could enter the Dallas rotation.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
