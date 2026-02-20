Max Christie Injury: Ruled out Friday
Christie (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Christie sprained his left ankle in Thursday's practice and won't suit up Friday. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Indiana. With the 23-year-old swingman sidelined, Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time, while AJ Johnson could enter the Dallas rotation.
