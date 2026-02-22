Max Christie Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday
Christie (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Christie was unable to play against the Timberwolves on Friday due to a right ankle injury, but the fourth-year pro is trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. His return would likely result in Naji Marshall or Khris Middleton being moved to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More