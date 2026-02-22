Max Christie headshot

Max Christie Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Christie (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Christie was unable to play against the Timberwolves on Friday due to a right ankle injury, but the fourth-year pro is trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. His return would likely result in Naji Marshall or Khris Middleton being moved to the bench.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
