Max Christie News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Christie will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old got the spot start in Saturday's win over the Pelicans with Cam Reddish (leg) sidelined. However, Christie will reprise his usual role off the bench Tuesday, and in his last five appearances off the bench he has averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds across 11.2 minutes per game.

