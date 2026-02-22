Max Christie News: Cleared to play Sunday
Christie (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Indiana.
Christie has been given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, and he'll likely replace Naji Marshall or Khris Middleton in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest. Christie has averaged 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 31.8 minutes per game over his last 12 outings.
