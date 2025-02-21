Fantasy Basketball
Max Christie News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 5:48pm

Christie is not in the Mavericks' starting five against the Pelicans on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Christie started in the Mavericks' two games prior to the All-Star break and averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 39.0 minutes per game over that span. Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie will come off the bench Friday due to the returns of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (foot).

