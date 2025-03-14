Max Christie News: Coming off bench Friday

Christie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Rockets on Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Christie has started in the Mavericks' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 32.2 minutes per game, though he's shot just 34.0 percent from the field. He'll retreat to the bench Friday while Dwight Powell enters the Mavericks' starting five.