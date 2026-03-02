Max Christie News: Drains four threes in loss
Christie ended Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes.
The Mavericks scored only 86 points as a team in this loss Sunday, but Christie was one of the few standout performers for Dallas. He's hit multiple threes in seven of his last 10 appearances since the beginning of February. Although he's shooting just 32.8 percent from deep in that span, he remains a decent fantasy contributor from a volume perspective. In that 10-game stretch, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 246 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 187 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2010 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Christie See More