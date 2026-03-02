Max Christie headshot

Max Christie News: Drains four threes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:48am

Christie ended Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes.

The Mavericks scored only 86 points as a team in this loss Sunday, but Christie was one of the few standout performers for Dallas. He's hit multiple threes in seven of his last 10 appearances since the beginning of February. Although he's shooting just 32.8 percent from deep in that span, he remains a decent fantasy contributor from a volume perspective. In that 10-game stretch, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
