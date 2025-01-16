Max Christie News: Efficient in victory

Christie notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 victory over Miami.

Christie has seen a significant increase in his production since being inserted into the starting lineup on Dec. 8. In the 21-year-old guard's 15 outings since moving into the starting unit, he is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.1 minutes. Impressively, Christie is also shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent on 4.7 three-point attempts per contest over that span.