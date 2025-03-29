Max Christie News: Fails to score in win

Christie notched zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Saturday's 120-119 victory over the Bulls.

Christie was invisible in the win, failing to score for the first time since joining the Mavericks. While he should be better than this on most nights, his role and subsequent production have taken a hit over the past two weeks. In seven games during that time, he has averaged just 9.7 points, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game.