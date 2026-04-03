Max Christie News: Goes for 14 points Friday
Christie provided 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 138-127 loss to Orlando.
Christie was coming off four consecutive single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back Friday while also showing an efficient touch with his shot. Christie also drained multiple threes for the first time in his last four games, and he's now drained at least one three-pointer in 13 straight contests. Over that stretch, Williams is shooting 28-for-71 (39.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
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