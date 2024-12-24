Max Christie News: Goes for season-high 17 points

Christie chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-114 loss to the Pistons.

Christie recorded his best scoring mark of the campaign Monday, and he continues to do enough on both ends of the court to convince the coaching staff he deserves to remain in the starting lineup. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limits his upside from a fantasy perspective, but Christie's role as a starter should be enough to warrant at least a look as a streaming option in deep formats. Christie is averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in seven starts in 2024-25.