Max Christie News: Hands out five dimes

Christie accumulated nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks have had some volatile rotations due to injuries and rest days for veterans, but Christie has maintained a stable role. Over his last eight outings, he's averaging 27.6 minutes per contest with 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers on 35.2 percent shooting from the field.