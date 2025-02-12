Fantasy Basketball
Max Christie headshot

Max Christie News: Jumping into first unit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 6:27pm

Christie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Dante Exum (Achilles) taking a seat Wednesday, Christie will make his 26th start of the season and his first as a member of the Mavericks. Christie has averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.5 minutes through four games with Dallas this year.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
