Max Christie News: Leads bench in scoring
Christie totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 124-102 victory over Toronto.
Christie finished Friday's game tied with Brandon Williams as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Anthony Davis (23). Christie did lead Dallas with three three-pointers, which was the first time he's recorded at least three threes since March 16. Christie has connected on 35.7 percent of his three-point attempts in his last six outings and has averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.4 minutes per game over that span.
