Max Christie

Max Christie News: Little impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 12:49pm

Christie logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to Cleveland.

Christie has turned things around this season, earning a starting role with the Lakers. However, his performance against the Cavaliers on Tuesday was forgettable. The young guard can't afford to let his production slip, with veteran newcomers Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith now angling for minutes in Los Angeles.

Max Christie
Los Angeles Lakers

