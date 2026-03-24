Max Christie News: Log 15 points in OT loss

Christie registered 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

Christie posted his highest point total in over a month, due in large part to a decent night beyond the arc. He only missed two shots during the narrow loss. The fourth-year pro has settled into a starting role during his first full season with the Mavericks, and a hallmark of his game is his ability to stay healthy. The guard has missed only eight games over the past two seasons, and two of those were during his transfer from Los Angeles to Dallas.