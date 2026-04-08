Max Christie News: Perfect from charity stripe in loss
Christie chipped in 12 points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.
While Christie made only one field goal during the loss, he drained all 10 of his free throws to reach double-digits in the scoring column. Christie has endured some poor shooting results in recent weeks, converting only 21.7 percent of his shots over the past six games.
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