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Max Christie News: Perfect from charity stripe in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Christie chipped in 12 points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

While Christie made only one field goal during the loss, he drained all 10 of his free throws to reach double-digits in the scoring column. Christie has endured some poor shooting results in recent weeks, converting only 21.7 percent of his shots over the past six games.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
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