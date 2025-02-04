Max Christie News: Perfect from deep in team debut
Christie finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers.
Making his Mavericks debut Tuesday, Christie made an immediate impact off the bench while falling a lone rebound shy of what would've been his first double-double of the campaign. It was also a 28th consecutive game with at least one three-pointer for Christie, who appears set to play a significant role in the Dallas backcourt going forward, even if he isn't a part of the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 threes in 31.2 minutes through his last six outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now