Max Christie News: Pops for 16 in win

Christie closed with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over Golden State.

The third-year wing scored in double digits for the second straight game and the third time in seven starts since being elevated from the bench. Christie is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 29.3 minutes a contest during that stretch, and with the Lakers having gone 5-2 since his addition to the starting five, a shakeup that bumps him back to the bench doesn't seem to be on the horizon.