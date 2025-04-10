Fantasy Basketball
Max Christie

Max Christie News: Productive in 28 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Christie chipped in 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Lakers.

This was a solid all-around performance from Christie, but lines like these have been few and far between. Over his last seven appearances, Christie's fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats with averages of 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.

