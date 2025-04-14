Max Christie News: Scores 14 points in loss Sunday

Christie finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks rested most of their regulars for Sunday's regular-season finale after they had clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament, allowing Christie to enjoy a more significant role in the rotation. Christie logged 35 starts between the Lakers and Mavericks this season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He's not expected to see a sizable role in the rotation during the postseason.