Max Christie News: Sees 13 minutes in finale
Christie racked up 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two blocks across 13 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 victory over the Bulls.
The Mavericks pulled the plug early in this contest with their key players and still walked away with the win. Christie played a key role for the Mavericks in 2025-26, posting averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes across 74 regular-season appearances.
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