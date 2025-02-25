Max Christie News: Set to start Tuesday

Christie will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Christie will start Tuesday for the Mavericks against his former team. This will be the third time since he was traded to the team that he has started for Dallas. He averages 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in that role.