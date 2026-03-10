Max Christie News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Christie ended Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks with six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

Christie shot the ball poorly yet again, having now failed to hit the 40 percent mark in four of his past five games. For a player whose fantasy value is built around the ability to score the basketball, his recent numbers have been less than ideal. During that five-game span, he has averaged 7.4 points and 1.8 three-pointers per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard formats.