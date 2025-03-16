Max Christie News: Strong outing off bench in defeat

Christie closed Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers with 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Christie provided a nice boost off the Dallas bench Sunday, putting together one of his best outings in a Mavericks uniform while finishing as one of five Dallas players with 15 or more points. Since arriving in Dallas, Christie has tallied three outings with 18 or more points while hauling in at least eight boards for the second time.