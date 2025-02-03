Max Christie News: Will make Mavs debut Tuesday

Christie (recently traded) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old is slated to make his Mavericks debut on Tuesday after having been included in the trade that sent Anthony Davis (abdomen) to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic (calf). Christie will likely come off the bench for Dallas, as he is expected to compete for playing time with Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Dante Exum in a stacked backcourt. Christie started in his final 23 appearances for the Lakers, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest.