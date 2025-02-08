Max Fiedler Injury: Sidelined against Capitanes

Fiedler didn't play in Friday's 123-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes due to a dental issue.

Fiedler's exclusion from this game reduced the Legends' rotation, causing Jamarion Sharp to play the most minutes at center. While it remains unclear if Fiedler will return to action soon, he has only been a bench option lately, and that will be the likeliest case when he's ready to play.