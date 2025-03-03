Max Fiedler News: Continues surging in G League

Fiedler finished with 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during the G League Texas Legends' 122-118 win over the Long Island Nets on Sunday.

Fiedler grabbed a game-high 12 boards Sunday, collecting double-digit boards in his fifth contest in a row as he continues his recent surge. After spending most of the year in a reserve role, the 24-year-old has started in all of his last five outings and is averaging 13.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes while shooting 69.0 percent from the field.