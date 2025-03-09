Max Fiedler News: Grabs 22 boards in G League

Fiedler registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 22 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Fiedler's previous season-high mark in rebounds was 16, which he'd done twice. Since being inserted into the starting lineup in late February, Fiedler has recorded five double-doubles in seven appearances.