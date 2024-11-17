Fantasy Basketball
Max Fiedler News: Grabs nine boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Fiedler had two points (1-2 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Fiedler's playing time so far this season indicates he's near the back end of the team's rotation, but he's still managed to turned in a few impressive performances on the glass. He hasn't been much of a scoring threat in his last two games, recording four points in 18 minutes.

Max Fiedler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
