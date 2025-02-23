Max Fiedler News: Solid production in return

Fiedler (dental) produced seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Fiedler made his first appearance since Feb. 4 and played his most minutes since Jan. 29. Across 26 G League appearances this season, he's averaging 13.4 minutes per game.