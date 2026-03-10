Max Klesmit News: Plays 17 minutes against Legends

Klesmit (illness) registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist during 17 minutes in Monday's 121-114 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Klesmit returned to action in his usual bench role following a one-game absence. While the five rebounds tied his season-high mark, he couldn't do much more during his limited time on the floor. He'll likely continue to serve as a backup player behind Sean East for the remainder of the campaign.