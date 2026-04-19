Max Shulga News: Back to reserve role Sunday
Shulga isn't starting in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Shulga made the first start of his career in the 113-108 win over Orlando to close out the regular season, finishing with three points, three boards and one steal in 18 minutes. However, the Celtics' starters are healthy and ready to begin the series with the 76ers, moving Shulga back to the bench and potentially out of the rotation altogether.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shulga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shulga See More