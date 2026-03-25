Max Shulga News: Back with parent club

The Celtics recalled Shulga from the G League's Maine Celtics on Wednesday.

Shulga has rejoined Boston ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation. The rookie second-round pick saw extended run Tuesday in Maine's 130-105 win over the Cleveland Charge, finishing with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal.