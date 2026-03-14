Max Shulga News: Lands standard contract

Shulga agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The VCU product was selected by Boston with the 57th overall pick in the 2025 Draft and subsequently agreed to a two-way deal with the club. However, he's now been upgraded to a standard contract despite logging just five minutes across three regular-season appearances at the NBA level thus far. The 23-year-old guard may continue spending time with the team's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, where he has averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across 36 outings.