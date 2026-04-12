Max Shulga News: Making first NBA start Sunday

Shulga is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday.

The rookie second-rounder has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League with the Maine Celtics and has appeared in just 10 regular-season games for Boston. However, Shulga will enter the starting five for the first time in his NBA career, as the Celtics are resting several starters and key rotation pieces for Sunday's regular-season finale.