Max Shulga News: Recalled to NBA, available Sunday
Boston recalled Shulga from the G League's Maine Celtics, and he is available for Boston's game against Minnesota on Sunday.
Shulga logged 29 minutes in Maine's 121-91 win over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, during which he tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. He isn't guaranteed to see the floor for the parent club against the Timberwolves.
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