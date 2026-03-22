Max Shulga News: Recalled to NBA, available Sunday

Boston recalled Shulga from the G League's Maine Celtics, and he is available for Boston's game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Shulga logged 29 minutes in Maine's 121-91 win over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, during which he tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. He isn't guaranteed to see the floor for the parent club against the Timberwolves.