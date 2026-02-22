Max Shulga News: Strong effort in G League win

Shulga logged 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Shulga was his squad's top contributor of points and assists, notching a double-double during a close victory. He's signed under a two-way contract with the Celtics but has barely seen any action at the NBA level while remaining a regular starter for the G League team. He's now averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game for Maine in the 2025-26 regular season.