Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Begins taking contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Strus (foot) is "really trending positive" in his recovery and took part in contact work with the coaching staff Tuesday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Updates on Strus' status have been few and far between since he underwent surgery in late August to address a Jones fracture of his left foot, but Atkinson's comments offer some encouragement that the 29-year-old's 2025-26 debut could be on the horizon. Atkinson said last week that he fully anticipates Strus playing in games before the end of the regular season, but a more definitive target date for his return likely won't become clear until he takes part in full-contact scrimmaging with teammates. Strus will likely have his playing time monitored carefully once he's ready to play, but the career 36.8 percent three-point shooter will give the Cavaliers some extra floor spacing whenever he takes the court.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus
