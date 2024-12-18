Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:40am

Strus (ankle) was a full go at Wednesday's practice, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Strus appears to be on track to make his season debut Friday against the Bucks, but his official status won't be known until the Cavaliers release their injury report Thursday afternoon. Strus is someone who fantasy managers need to watch closely for those in need of a boost in three-pointers.

