Max Strus Injury: Goes through practice
Strus (ankle) was a full go at Wednesday's practice, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Strus appears to be on track to make his season debut Friday against the Bucks, but his official status won't be known until the Cavaliers release their injury report Thursday afternoon. Strus is someone who fantasy managers need to watch closely for those in need of a boost in three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now